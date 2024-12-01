McCreary suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's 42-19 loss to the Commanders Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.
McCreary sustained a shoulder injury in the second half of the contest while finishing his day with eight total tackles (five solo). The cornerback's status at practice will be worth monitoring during the week ahead of the team's matchup against the Jaguars in Week 14.
