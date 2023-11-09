McCreary (hamstring) did not appear on Tennessee's injury report Wednesday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
McCreary has missed the team's past two games due to a hamstring injury but was able to return to practice Wednesday. The 2022 second-round pick is now on track to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Won't suit up at Pittsburgh•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Won't play Sunday•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Questionable for Sunday vs. Falcons•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Second on team in tackles•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Inconsistent rookie season•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Grabs first INT of career•