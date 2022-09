McCreary recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 24-22 win over the Raiders.

McCreary led the team in tackles for a second straight game and has totaled 23 stops through the first three games of the season. The rookie second-round pick has played nearly every defensive snap for the Titans thus far, so he figures to continue putting up big numbers early in his career as long as he can stay healthy.