McCreary (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
McCreary began the week with a pair of full practices, but he was limited Friday and isn't going to suit up Sunday. The third year cornerback will miss his second straight contest but will aim to return next Sunday versus Indianapolis. Jarvis Brownlee will likely start in the slot in McCreary's absence.
More News
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Appears set to return Week 15•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Could return this week•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Sidelined for Week 14•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Misses Wednesday's practice•