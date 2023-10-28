McCreary (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
The 23-year-old corner out of Auburn will miss his first game of the year, as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue. With McCreary missing time, Tre Avery and Anthony Kendall are expected to see an uptick in work in the Titans' secondary.
