McCreary (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game at the Steelers.
McCreary will miss a second straight game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. In his absence, Tre Avery should see a sharp uptick in reps at cornerback.
More News
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Won't play Sunday•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Questionable for Sunday vs. Falcons•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Second on team in tackles•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Inconsistent rookie season•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Grabs first INT of career•
-
Titans' Roger McCreary: Reaches six stops in win•