Titans' Ryan Allen: Picked up by Titans
Allen was signed by the Titans on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Allen was picked up due to Brett Kern (wrist) being sidelined for Week 9. He will also reunite with former teammate Stephen Gostkowski as his holder.
