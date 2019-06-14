Hewitt signed a contract with the Titans on Thursday.

Hewitt's last NFL action came with the Colts, where he appeared in 12 games but caught just one pass, which was a one-yard touchdown in the season regular season finale against Tennessee. Delanie Walker has the No. 1 tight end spot locked up in Tennessee-- even after considering the broken ankle he sustained in Week 1 of the 2018 season -- leaving Hewitt to battle for a backup role.

More News
Our Latest Stories