Santoso signed with the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The Titans intend on rostering both Santoso and Ryan Succop for Sunday's divisional clash against the Colts. Succop has spent three games with the Titans and hasn't attempted a field goal since his first contest when he missed three tries, all from beyond 40 yards. According to Wyatt, the team hasn't determined how it will use Santoso, but he may have an immediate opportunity on kickoffs with the team hoping for more touchbacks. If Succop continues to struggle with field goals, Santoso may get a shot in that role as well.