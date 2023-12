Stonehouse will have season-ending surgery after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Stonehouse suffered the injury on a blocked punt, although it's not clear what the specific injury is. The Titans do not currently have another punter on the roster, so the team will likely be holding workouts to find a new one this week before their game against the Dolphins next Monday.