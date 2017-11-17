Succop was successful from 44 yards out, but failed from 48 while converting both of his extra point attempts in Thursday's 40-17 loss at Pittsburgh.

Succop's performance was eerily similar to his outing from four days earlier, as both involved a make from 44 following a miss from 48. His second-quarter miss in this one was blocked by T.J. Watt.

