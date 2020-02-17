Play

Succop may be cut this offseason, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Succop signed a five-year, $20 million contract in March 2018, making him one of the highest-paid kickers in the NFL. He was impressive during the first season of his deal, but knee injuries limited him to six games in 2019, when he made just one of six field-goal attempts before landing on IR. The Titans can clear out $2 million in cap space by releasing the 33-year-old kicker.

