Titans' Ryan Succop: Connects on four field goals
Succop connected on all four of his field-goal attempts Week 5 against Buffalo.
Succop drilled field goals from 25, 39, 50 and 54 yards Sunday, accounting for all of the Titans scoring. After entering the season only 17-for-32 on attempts from 50 yards or more, Succop is now 3-for-3 from that distance for the year. Overall, he's made 13 of his 14 attempts this season, with his only miss coming from 48 yards in Week 3 against Jacksonville.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.