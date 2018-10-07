Succop connected on all four of his field-goal attempts Week 5 against Buffalo.

Succop drilled field goals from 25, 39, 50 and 54 yards Sunday, accounting for all of the Titans scoring. After entering the season only 17-for-32 on attempts from 50 yards or more, Succop is now 3-for-3 from that distance for the year. Overall, he's made 13 of his 14 attempts this season, with his only miss coming from 48 yards in Week 3 against Jacksonville.