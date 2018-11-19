Succop connected on his lone field-goal attempt and also converted his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Colts.

The Titans' offense went dormant Sunday, leaving Succop as an observer for nearly the entirety of the game. He did convert when called upon, hitting a 42-yard field goal to close the first half as well as an extra point after the Titans' lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After stumbling a bit through the middle of the season, Succop has been perfect for two consecutive games.