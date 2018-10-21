Succop connected on two of his three field-goal attempts and also converted his only extra-point attempt in the team's 20-19 loss to the Chargers.

Succop hit field goals from 28 and 33 yards, but he did miss an attempt from 51 yards wide left. The miss was only his second of the season, though he is still 3-for-4 on attempts from 50 yards or greater. Succop has now recorded multiple field goals in six of his seven games, helping him emerge as a consistent fantasy option.