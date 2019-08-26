Succop (knee) made both of his field goal attempts in the team's third preseason contest against the Steelers on Sunday.

Succop was activated off the PUP list on Monday but now has his first game action under his belt. Though both kicks were short -- they were from 22 and 24 yards -- the most important takeaway is that Succop is healthy enough to play and should be ready for the team's first regular season contest against the Browns.