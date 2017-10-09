Play

Succop made his lone field goal try from 45 yards out and converted an extra point attempt in Sunday's 16-10 loss to Miami.

Succop didn't get many opportunities as Tennessee's offense largely stalled with Matt Cassel filling in for Marcus Mariota (hamstring) under center. The veteran kicker will be tough to trust until Mariota returns.

