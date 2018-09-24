Succop connected on three of his four field-goal attempts Week 3 against Jacksonville.

Succop converted field goals from 28, 36 and 39 yards, but did push a 48-yard attempt wide right. It was his first miss of the season. However, he accounted for all of the Titans' points, which was enough for a 9-6 victory over Jacksonville. Succop has been solid to start the season, converting seven of his eight field-goal attempts, including one from 53 yards.