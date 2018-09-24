Titans' Ryan Succop: Converts three field goals
Succop connected on three of his four field-goal attempts Week 3 against Jacksonville.
Succop converted field goals from 28, 36 and 39 yards, but did push a 48-yard attempt wide right. It was his first miss of the season. However, he accounted for all of the Titans' points, which was enough for a 9-6 victory over Jacksonville. Succop has been solid to start the season, converting seven of his eight field-goal attempts, including one from 53 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3