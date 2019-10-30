Titans' Ryan Succop: Could return Week 9
Succop (knee) will practice Wednesday and could suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Sunday marks Succop's first opportunity to return to the lineup, and coach Mike Vrabel said it's possible Succop kicks field goals while someone else takes kick offs. Cody Parkey has looked decent in his stead, and he hit a 51-yarder in Week 8. The Titans are expected to closely monitor Succop for the rest of the practice week before making a decision on his status.
