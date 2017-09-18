Play

Succop connected on three field goals and four extra points in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.

Succop converted field goals from 40, 41 and 26 yards, which were the only points the Titans scored until Derrick Henry's touchdown run midway through the third quarter. The 31-year-old is already six for seven on field goal attempts this season, with the lone miss coming from 52 yards out.

