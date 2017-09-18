Titans' Ryan Succop: Coverts all kicks in Week 2
Succop connected on three field goals and four extra points in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.
Succop converted field goals from 40, 41 and 26 yards, which were the only points the Titans scored until Derrick Henry's touchdown run midway through the third quarter. The 31-year-old is already six for seven on field goal attempts this season, with the lone miss coming from 52 yards out.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Misses late in Week 1 loss•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Quiet in dress rehearsal•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes final 11 field goals, 22 extra points•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Still no missed field goals since Week 6•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Kicks game-winner against former team•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: No missed field goals since Week 6•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...