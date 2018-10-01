Succop made both of his field-goal attempts and extra-point attempts Week 4 against the Eagles.

Succop made field goals from 42 and 33 yards, the first of which gave the Titans a 3-0 lead and the latter pulling them within four points of the lead in the fourth quarter. He's now hit nine of 10 field goals this season, and also remains perfect in extra-point attempts.

