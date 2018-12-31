Titans' Ryan Succop: Ends season with perfect effort
Succop made both of his extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.
Succop made his lone field-goal attempt of the game -- a 38-yard kick -- to close the first half, bringing trimming the Colts' lead to seven points. His perfect effort marked the first time in four weeks that he didn't miss an attempt. Despite that, he made 86 percent of his field goals and 90 percent of his extra-point attempts for the season, keeping him among the most accurate kickers in the league. He'll enter the second season of a five-year contract in 2019, meaning barring injury he will maintain his role with the team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...