Succop made both of his extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal attempt in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

Succop made his lone field-goal attempt of the game -- a 38-yard kick -- to close the first half, bringing trimming the Colts' lead to seven points. His perfect effort marked the first time in four weeks that he didn't miss an attempt. Despite that, he made 86 percent of his field goals and 90 percent of his extra-point attempts for the season, keeping him among the most accurate kickers in the league. He'll enter the second season of a five-year contract in 2019, meaning barring injury he will maintain his role with the team.