Titans' Ryan Succop: Ends successful sub-50 streak at 56 field goals
Succop converted one of two field goal attempts and all three extra point tries in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals.
Succop came in with 56 consecutive successful field goals under 50 yards, but ended that streak when he pushed a 48-yard attempt wide right in the second quarter. He rebounded by making a 44-yarder on the last play of the first half and remains one of the league's most reliable kickers.
