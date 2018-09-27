Succop (left knee) practiced fully Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Succop -- who scored all of Tennessee's points in Week 3's 9-6 win over the Jaguars -- will be fine for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Through three games, he's logged 25 points and things could be looking up for the Titans offense this week, with the condition of QB Marcus Mariota's elbow improving.

