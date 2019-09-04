Succop (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Succop dealt with some complications from offseason knee surgery before he returned for the final two weeks of the preseason. He then converted each of his four field-goal attempts -- all from inside 40 yards -- but did miss an en extra-point try in the preseason finale. With Succop apparently dealt another setback, the Titans are signing Cairo Santos to serve as their kicker Week 1 in Cleveland.

