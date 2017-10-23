Succop converted four of five field-goal tries -- including the 47-yard game-winner -- in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win at Cleveland.

Succop was true from 43, 23 and 46 yards in regulation. His lone miss came from 53 yards out in the fourth quarter, so Succop's record streak of consecutive made field goals from inside 50 yards remains active. Succop sealed the deal on Tennessee's second overtime possession, raising the aforementioned streak to 55 straight kicks.