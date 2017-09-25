Succop made all four of his field-goal attempts along with three extra points in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Seahawks.

Succop connected on field goals of 24, 37, 47 and 35 yards. Three of those four makes came in the second quarter, as Tennessee's offense picked things up after halftime and started punching it into the end zone rather than settling for three. The 31-year-old kicker doesn't have the leg to connect often from outside 50 yards, but he's incredibly accurate on short and intermediate kicks.