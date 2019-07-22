Succop (undisclosed) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Succop was held out of the Titans' mandatory minicamp last month due to an undisclosed injury, and now lands on the PUP list. He made 86 percent of his field goals and 90 percent of his extra-point attempts in 2018, and is entering the second season of a five-year, $20 million contract. Succop won't be eligible to practice until he's removed from the PUP list.