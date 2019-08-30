Succop made both of his field-goal attempts but did miss one of his two extra-point attempts in the team's preseason finale against the Bears.

Succop missed his first attempt of the game -- an extra-point after the team scored in the middle of the second quarter. However, he bounced back to make field goals of 33 and 23 yards, while also tacking on an extra-point. Most importantly, Succop appears healthy after offseason knee surgery and should be ready for the team's opening regular season contest against the Browns.

