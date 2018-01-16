Succop didn't attempt a field goal but made a pair of extra points in Saturday's 35-14, divisional round loss to New England.

Succop didn't get to show off his accurate leg in this lopsided defeat. The 31-year-old pending free agent's near-automatic performance from inside 50 yards should net him a strong salary for his position, as Succop set an NFL record this season with 56 consecutive makes on field-goal attempts under 50 yards.