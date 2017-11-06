Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes 48-yard kick
Succop made his lone field goal try from 48 yards out while converting two of three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.
Succop wasn't called upon for much, as Tennessee's red-zone offense was a sparkling 3-for-3 in converting touchdowns. Since his miss came on an extra point rather than a field goal, Succop's record-breaking run of consecutive made field goals under 50 yards remains alive.
