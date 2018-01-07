Succop made a 49-yard field goal on his lone attempt and added an extra point in Saturday's 22-21, wild-card round win over Kansas City.

Succop wasn't called upon often against his former team, as Tennessee went for two when trailing 21-16 and did so again after taking a 22-21 lead. The veteran kicker's reliability could prove to be pivotal as the postseason wears on.

