Succop connected on all three of his field-goal attempts but missed his lone PAT try in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars.

Succop's first kick was a blocked PAT, but he rebounded with successful attempts form 25, 39 and 38 yards. While he finishes the regular season with 35 made field goals on 42 tries, Succop represents a risky choice for playoff fantasy pools due to Tennessee's inconsistent offense and high likelihood of early elimination.