Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes three field goals in finale
Succop connected on all three of his field-goal attempts but missed his lone PAT try in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars.
Succop's first kick was a blocked PAT, but he rebounded with successful attempts form 25, 39 and 38 yards. While he finishes the regular season with 35 made field goals on 42 tries, Succop represents a risky choice for playoff fantasy pools due to Tennessee's inconsistent offense and high likelihood of early elimination.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes three short kicks in loss•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Three field goals not enough in narrow defeat•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Narrowly misses 58-yarder•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Misses another field goal Week 13•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes two field goals in Week 12 win•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Blocked on 48-yard attempt•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...