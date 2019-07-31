Succop (knee), who was seen walking around the practice field Wednesday, "looks pretty good and healthy," per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com.

Succop remains on the Titans' preseason PUP list because he's bouncing back from offseason knee surgery, but the Titans still expect the kicker to be ready for Week 1 action, a notion supported by McCormick's encouraging observations Wednesday. Austin Bernard is handling the team's placekicking duties in the meantime.