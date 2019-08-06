Titans' Ryan Succop: May make preseason appearance
Coach Mike Vrabel is hopeful that Succop (knee) will make an appearance at some point during the preseason, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Succop was absent from mandatory minicamp in June and has missed the first portion of training camp due to offseason knee surgery. A resident of the PUP list, he can take his time with his recovery with the regular season in mind. However, if Vrabel's comments are any indication, the Titans may believe he'll be ready to kick in an actual game, likely Aug. 25 versus the Steelers and/or Thursday, Aug. 29 in Chicago.
