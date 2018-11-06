Succop missed a 28-yard field goal attempt but did make all four of his extra-point attempts in Monday's 28-14 win against the Cowboys.

Succop missed the chip-shot field goal with just over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He is in the midst of a tough stretch, missing field goals in consecutive games while being called upon to attempt only four field goals across his last three contests. Succop is sparsely rostered, and given both his recent form and volume, he is not a priority streaming option.