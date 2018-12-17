Titans' Ryan Succop: Misses another attempt
Succop went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants.
Succop missed a 48-yard field goal on the Titans' first offensive possession of the game, but did bounce back to knock through a 22-yard field goal to put the team up three scores late in the fourth quarter. He has stumbled of late, missing at least one kick in each of his past three games, though Sunday's miss could be at least partly blamed on poor weather conditions. On the positive side, Succop has now scored at least five points in four consecutive games.
