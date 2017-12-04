Titans' Ryan Succop: Misses another field goal Week 13
Succop converted one of two field-goal attempts while making a trio of extra points in Sunday's 24-13 win over Houston.
Succop missed a 40-yarder in the first quarter but connected from 43 with three seconds left until halftime. While the veteran kicker is normally one of the most accurate options at his position, he's had some recent stumbles with a missed field goal in four of the past six games.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes two field goals in Week 12 win•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Blocked on 48-yard attempt•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Ends successful sub-50 streak at 56 field goals•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes 48-yard kick•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Hits 47-yard overtime winner•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Sets NFL record•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...