Succop converted one of two field-goal attempts while making a trio of extra points in Sunday's 24-13 win over Houston.

Succop missed a 40-yarder in the first quarter but connected from 43 with three seconds left until halftime. While the veteran kicker is normally one of the most accurate options at his position, he's had some recent stumbles with a missed field goal in four of the past six games.

