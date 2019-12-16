Titans' Ryan Succop: Misses another field goal
Succop missed his lone field-goal attempt, but did make all three of his extra-point attempts in the team's Week 15 loss to the Texans.
Succop had a 45-yard field goal blocked at the conclusion of the Titans' fist offensive possession. He's now just 1-for-6 on field-goal attempts since returning from injured reserve, though he has managed to make 24 of his 25 extra-point attempts. Nevertheless, his job could be in jeopardy as the team closes the season with two must-win contests against the Saints and Texans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...