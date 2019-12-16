Succop missed his lone field-goal attempt, but did make all three of his extra-point attempts in the team's Week 15 loss to the Texans.

Succop had a 45-yard field goal blocked at the conclusion of the Titans' fist offensive possession. He's now just 1-for-6 on field-goal attempts since returning from injured reserve, though he has managed to make 24 of his 25 extra-point attempts. Nevertheless, his job could be in jeopardy as the team closes the season with two must-win contests against the Saints and Texans.