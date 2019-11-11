Succop did not attempt a field goal but made three of his four extra-point attempts in the team's Week 10 win over the Chiefs.

Succop pushed his second extra-point of the day wide left, continuing his unsteady performance since returning from a knee injury. In two games, Succop has now missed four total kicks, as he missed three field-goal attempts in his season debut. The Titans have cycled through kickers this season and Succop is a veteran of the team, so it's likely he'll have a chance to correct his early mishaps.