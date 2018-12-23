Succop connected on both of his field-goal attempts, but missed one of his two extra-point tries in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington.

Succop continued his struggle with accuracy Saturday, missing one kick for the fourth consecutive week. More positively, he managed to connect on 42 and 33 yard-goals, with the latter putting the Titans ahead 13-12 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Despite missing kicks more frequently, Succop has now managed to score at least five points in each of his past five games.

