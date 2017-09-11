Titans' Ryan Succop: Misses late in Week 1 loss
Succop converted three of four field goals and made his lone extra point in Sunday's 26-16 Week 1 loss to the Raiders.
Succop was true from 23, 26 and 52 yards, but had a costly miss from 52 yards out with his team looking to pull within one possession in the final minute. There's nothing wrong with the occasional misfire from that distance, so expect Succop to bounce back next week in Jacksonville after converting every one of his field-goal attempts after Week 6 in 2016.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Quiet in dress rehearsal•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes final 11 field goals, 22 extra points•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Still no missed field goals since Week 6•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Kicks game-winner against former team•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: No missed field goals since Week 6•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Tallies nine points against Chicago•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...