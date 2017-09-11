Succop converted three of four field goals and made his lone extra point in Sunday's 26-16 Week 1 loss to the Raiders.

Succop was true from 23, 26 and 52 yards, but had a costly miss from 52 yards out with his team looking to pull within one possession in the final minute. There's nothing wrong with the occasional misfire from that distance, so expect Succop to bounce back next week in Jacksonville after converting every one of his field-goal attempts after Week 6 in 2016.