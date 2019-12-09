Titans' Ryan Succop: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Succop missed his only field-goal attempt but did make all six of his extra-point attempts in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Raiders.
Succop hit the left upright from 42 yards away to close the first half. He has now hit just one of his five field-goal attempts for the season, struggling to get in rhythm after missing the first eight weeks of the campaign with a knee injury. Given the importance of victories at this point in the season for Tennessee, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team consider a change at the position.
