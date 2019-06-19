Titans' Ryan Succop: Misses minicamp
Succop didn't participate in mandatory minicamp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Entering the second season of a five-year, $20 million contract, Succop likely is dealing with some kind of injury, though nothing has been reported. Given the mediocre track record of Tennessee's offense with Marcus Mariota at quarterback, Succop should be ranked in the bottom half of the league among kickers.
