Titans' Ryan Succop: Narrowly misses 58-yarder
Succop missed his lone field-goal attempt while converting an extra point in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.
Succop's attempt at a career-long 58-yard field goal to end the first half came up just inches short, bouncing off the crossbar. Tennessee's offense struggled mightily with quarterback Marcus Mariota playing through a knee injury, which doesn't bode well for Succop's value in what looks like an enticing Week 15 matchup at San Francisco.
