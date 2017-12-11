Succop missed his lone field-goal attempt while converting an extra point in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.

Succop's attempt at a career-long 58-yard field goal to end the first half came up just inches short, bouncing off the crossbar. Tennessee's offense struggled mightily with quarterback Marcus Mariota playing through a knee injury, which doesn't bode well for Succop's value in what looks like an enticing Week 15 matchup at San Francisco.

