Succop (knee) participated in practice for the first time after being activated from the PUP list earlier in the week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Succop has been making progress for the past few weeks, beginning with light footballs. However, he's now using regulation balls and he reported he hit a 45-yard field goal during Wednesday's practice. Succop remains optimistic he'll be ready for game action by kickoff of the team's Week 1 game against Cleveland.