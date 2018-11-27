Titans' Ryan Succop: Perfect again
Succop connected on his lone field-goal attempt and also converted both of his extra-point attempts in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Texans.
Succop opened the scoring, giving the Titans' a 3-0 lead with a 31-yard field goal on the team's opening drive. He's now converted four consecutive attempts -- three of which have come between 30 and 39 yards -- and is 19-for-22 on the season. His two successful extra-point conversions kept him a perfect 18-for-18 for the campaign, making him one of the more accurate kickers around the league.
