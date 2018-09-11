Succop connected on two field goal attempts and also converted both of his extra point attempts in Week 1 against Miami.

Succop made two long attempts Sunday, splitting the uprights on kicks from 47 and 53 yards respectively. He has been accurate on attempts within 50 yards over the past four seasons, making 32 of his 36 kicks between 40 and 49 yards. However, the conversion beyond 50 yards was a nice development, as Succop has made only 7 of 16 attempts from that distance across the past four campaigns.