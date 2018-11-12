Succop connected on both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Patriots.

Succop had a busy day, hitting all four of his extra-point attempts for the second consecutive week while also tacking on field goals from 31 and 33 yards. With the effort, he is 17-for-20, and is back on track after missing a kick in each of his past two games. With Tennessee's offense seeing improved results, Succop is a consistent option to turn to at the position.