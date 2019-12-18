Succop (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday morning, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

.Succop has converted just one of six field-goal attempts since being activated from injured reserve in early November. It isn't clear if he suffered a setback or has been playing at less than full strength the past couple months. Whatever the case, the Titans signed Greg Joseph to replace Succop as their placekicker for the rest of the season.